Illegal to raise charity funds without approval: MOSD

Muscat: The Ministry of Social Development (MOSD) said on Monday that it is illegal to raise from the public without approval.

MOSD stated that it draws the attention of all citizens and residents to the need to adhere to the regulations in place for collecting money from the public, especially through social media or any fund-raising activities. It also urged people not to collect donations from the public by any means without obtaining a license to do so from the Ministry.

MOSD said it is prohibited to defame families and individuals by posting video clips of their living conditions in order to ask people to collect money, knowing that such matters are legally criminal.

It called on citizens and residents not to respond to calls to collect money for any purpose before making sure that the entity or person has a license to do so from the Ministry of Social Development.