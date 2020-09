Muscat: The Swedish home furniture retailer plans a major expansion in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region.

Vinod Jayan, managing director of Al Futtaim IKEA, said the store in Muscat is currently under construction and is due to open towards the end of next year or the beginning of 2022.

The second branch of IKEA will open in Abu Dhabi in November as part of an expansion plan in the region.