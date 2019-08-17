IIT Madras develops robot with adaptive grasping

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have developed a Multimodal Robotic System with good grasping, manipulation and locomotion abilities for use in industrial and field applications, the IITM said. In a statement issued here, IITM said the robot system called GraspMan consists of a pair of graspers which provides morphological adaptation, enabling it to conform to the geometry of the object being grasped. This allows the grasper to hold objects securely and manipulate it much like the human hand. A prototype of the grasper has been fabricated at the Robotics Laboratory, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, and the experimental results confirm manipulation capabilities of the robot.

Related