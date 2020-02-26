IGRC 2020 comes to a successful close

The International Gas Union Research Conference 2020 (IGRC 2020) came to a successful end on Wednesday. The three-day conference was held at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, alongside the presence of experts, decision-makers and representatives from local, regional and international companies and stakeholders from over 32 countries.

The opening keynotes of the conference were delivered by Eng Harib al Kitani, CEO of Oman LNG, Professor Joe M Kang, President of IGU, and Shaikh Khalid al Massan, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation and Chair of the National Organising Committee.

The IGRC is a triennial event organised by the International Gas Union (IGU) that highlights the research, development and innovation aspects of the ever-growing gas industry. Additionally, the high-profile event will bring enormous socio-economic benefits to Oman and enhance the country’s profile as the preferred destination to hold conferences, exhibitions and events.

Highlighting the importance of the conference, Dr Mohammed al Rumhy commented, “Oman is determined to continue and hopefully grow in the LNG business. Oil and Gas still has a role to play in today’s economy, and today’s sustainability, and today’s energy.”

The conference and exhibition saw 36 plenary sessions with opening remarks from Dr Al Rumhy. Additionally, Salim al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, spoke during the opening plenary, on the topic of “Technology Addressing Global Energy Challenges Across the Gas Value Chain”.

Commenting on the event, Professor Joe M Kang, President of the International Gas Union said, “I would like to extend my gratitude to Sultanate of Oman and Oman LNG for successfully hosting this event, as well as all the participating individuals and companies. We have seen a great attendance from all over the globe, despite the current world circumstances; as such we thank everyone who made an effort to create, attend, and be part of this event, and look forward towards creating more ground breaking research in the gas industry.”

Shaikh Khalid al Massan added, “The IGU helps promote the development of gas technologies and innovation to capitalise on the environmental benefits and gas contributions to grow towards a sustainable future.

It is an incredible honour to have hosted the IGRC 2020 in Oman, as it simultaneously plays a vital role in the national diversification plans of the country and to bring enormous socio-economic benefits which promotes Oman as a destination to host conferences, exhibitions, and events.”