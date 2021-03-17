Ignore hoax messages, alerts ROP

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has urged people to ignore the hoax messages while using ROP online services. It has been noticed that that hoax messengers misguide the users by suggesting that their “computer has been blocked and they needed to pay some money online.”

“When a spam message is noticed, kindly ignore it or report to the cyber department of the ROP and alert others. Do not fall prey to these kinds of unscrupulous cyber frauds,” a source at the ROP said.

There have been incidents on the official websites where the user is advised to pay the amount online should he or she wanted to get going.

“When I opened my laptop, a window got opened with a message and a siren saying the message was from the ROP and I had to pay some money. But it disappeared when I switched the PC off and later turned it on,” Abdul Nasser, an official of a construction company told the Observer.

“One should be careful in the cyber world as one small precaution can protect

you from many dangers,” Faisal al Shehhi, an IT expert told the Observer.

This theory is equally applicable to downloading apps and material from suspect sites, accessing dubious websites.

There were attempts of cyber blackmail using extortion attempts by suspected international online criminals wanting money.

“Cybersecurity is every individual’s responsibility. We should be aware of risks involved while living in the era of social media, as every click forward is an opportunity for cyber fraudsters to dupe someone online,” Al Shehhi, an award-winning cyber expert said.

“Added to it, updating oneself should be an ongoing process and everyone on the virtual world needs to constantly update on the risks involved and take the necessary precautions,” Al shehhi adds.