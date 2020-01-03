If protein is important, why does it harm us?

Many of us still do not know how much proteins to eat, in what form and the dangers that may arise from eating a lot or a little of them, despite a large increase in the sale of protein additives.

Although obesity rates have doubled over the past two decades, we have become more aware of what we eat. In recent years, many have stopped eating white bread, replacing it with brown bread made from whole wheat, as well as turning to skim milk products. The focus has become healthy on protein, hence some eat protein bars and protein desserts, as well as products with proteins added to their breakfast bowl or soup.

In fact, proteins are essential for the growth of the body and the replacement of damaged tissues. However, high protein foods such as milk products, meat, eggs, fish and legumes are transformed in the stomach into amino acids that are absorbed by the small intestine. Then the liver selects the amino acids as needed by the body, and the rest is excreted through the urine.

Human beings are distinguished by their ability to adapt to relatively low levels of protein, as the human body requires only 10 per cent of its daily caloric needs in the form of protein, which is equivalent to about 50 or 60 grams for the average person.

Interestingly, there is a very complex relationship between red or processed meat and heart disease. The protein composition of these meats may be an indication of the nature of this relationship. Red meats contain high levels of iron while high salt levels are among the most prominent properties of processed meats. Iron and salt are known to have negative effects on the heart if they are in a high concentration.

In fact, high levels of protein increase the amount of urea the body produces, which puts additional pressure on the kidneys. It is worth noting that this risk increases with age, as kidney function decreases naturally. Studies have found the relationship between kidney disease and diets that include large amounts of red meat.

All these protein varieties usually do not have negative consequences for human health. Proteins extracted from poultry, dairy products and plants such as beans, peas and nuts often have a neutral effect on the body, as well as being beneficial for heart and kidney health, provided it is consumed in a moderate manner.

Also, looking at various studies, it seems that most of the studies decades ago have supported the animal food industry, as they sought to encourage people to eat more meat. However, it was later revealed that you can get all the amino acids you need if you eat a variety of vegetables. It should be noted that the protein supplements or protein industry reached $ 9.2 billion in 2015. Nevertheless, a recently published study by researchers at the University of Eastern Finland found that a high-protein diet increases the risk of heart failure by 49 per cent. The researchers monitored the record of 2,400 middle-aged men over 22 years.

A balanced diet should meet all of your nutritional requirements and prevent chronic diseases. Protein-rich meals are often low in fibre. I do believe that colon cancer and obesity are closely linked to the low fibre content and it is possible that weight gain occurs when a large proportion of the food comes from animal protein.

Dr Yousuf Ali al Mulla, MD, Ministry of Health, is a medical innovator and educator.