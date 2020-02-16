Idlib attacks must stop: Turkey

ANKARA/BEIRUT: Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday he told his Russian counterpart that attacks in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region must stop immediately and that a lasting ceasefire had to be achieved there.

Turkey and Russia have collaborated on a political solution to the Syrian conflict but back opposing sides, and a Syrian government offensive in Idlib has raised tensions between them.

“We told (Russia on Saturday) … that the aggression in Idlib must stop and that a lasting ceasefire has to be achieved now,” Cavusoglu told reporters in Germany after the Munich Security Conference.

Turkish and Russian officials will discuss the issue in Moscow on Monday, he added. — Reuters

