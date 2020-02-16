Region World 

Idlib attacks must stop: Turkey

Oman Observer

ANKARA/BEIRUT: Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday he told his Russian counterpart that attacks in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region must stop immediately and that a lasting ceasefire had to be achieved there.
Turkey and Russia have collaborated on a political solution to the Syrian conflict but back opposing sides, and a Syrian government offensive in Idlib has raised tensions between them.
“We told (Russia on Saturday) … that the aggression in Idlib must stop and that a lasting ceasefire has to be achieved now,” Cavusoglu told reporters in Germany after the Munich Security Conference.
Turkish and Russian officials will discuss the issue in Moscow on Monday, he added. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Spain gives Germany new Puigdemont info for extradition

Oman Observer Comments Off on Spain gives Germany new Puigdemont info for extradition

Children struggle to breathe as smoke chokes Amazon city

Oman Observer Comments Off on Children struggle to breathe as smoke chokes Amazon city

Syrian army intensifies Ghouta assault – Syrian state TV

Oman Observer Comments Off on Syrian army intensifies Ghouta assault – Syrian state TV