ICT contest with $30,000 grand prize launched

Huawei (Oman), in collaboration with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Ministry of Manpower and a number of universities and colleges in Oman announced the launch of the third edition of ICT skill contest in the Middle East.

The contest aims at discovering and nurturing local talents in ICT and meeting the demand of the Omani local market for technological competencies. Participants will have the opportunity to identify the latest technology such as G5 technology that will make a huge transformation on the way businesses and customer care services are performed and on the connectivity between individuals worldwide. The winners will get a grand prize worth $30,000. Huawei will also offer jobs to the most talented participants. Students can register for the contest at www.huaweiacad.com before October 13.

