Iconic Swiss Matterhorn sends message of hope to Oman

The renowned Swiss tourist resort of Zermatt has decided to send messages of hope to the countries suffering from the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis across the world.

On Friday night, Zermatt dedicated the projection on the iconic Matterhorn mountain to the people of Oman and the many expats living in the Sultanate, sending a strong message of hope. The flag of more than 1,000 metres in size was shining for all people in Oman with the aim to give them the courage and the strength to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Responsible for this illumination is the Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter. He and his small team have been living for the last month in a tent on the foot of the Matterhorn mountain on 2800 m altitude in order to test and to make perfect projections every night. You can see their skills on the picture where the symbol of the Khanjars is projected on a cloud that happened to be on the right spot in front of the mountain.

 

