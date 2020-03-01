ICAI meet from March 13

MUSCAT, March 1 – The Muscat Chapter of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is organising its 11th Annual International Conference on March 13 and 14. With the theme “CA for CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT… CA for CHANGE ADAPTER”, the conference will deliberate on the rapidly changing world, may it be Digital Revolution, IFRS and other Accounting Standards, Ethics — Corporate Governance — Transparency, various laws and regulations and more.

To be held at Intercon Muscat, the conference will have attendance from Oman’s business community and government sector.

Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate Munu Mahawar, Dean of the College of Banking and Financial Studies Dr Nasser al Mawali and President of ICAI Atul Kumar Gupta will be guests of honour.

“This conference is aimed at having discussions on the various changes taking place around us, affecting the corporate worlds and changing expectations from Chartered Accountants.

How do we manage this change, and how can we be a step ahead to become enablers for businesses to cope better with these fast-paced changes — will be the focus of discussions. The speakers at the conference include subject matter experts from India, UK and the Gulf. Considering the elite speaker line up and 250+ delegates expected to attend the conference, it is envisaged to be an excellent knowledge-sharing opportunity for future-ready professionals,” said Ashwini Sawrikar, Chairperson of ICAI Muscat Chapter.

The Muscat Chapter was awarded the first prize by ICAI as the Best Overseas Chapter (Category II), during the ICAI Annual Function recently held at Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi.

“Members of ICAI will continue to be trusted partners and influencers in accounting, auditing and educational standard-setting process,” said N Ramananda Prabhu, Vice-Chairman of ICAI Muscat Chapter.

Related