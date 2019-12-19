Ibri wins HM’s Cup for municipality month

MUSCAT: Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, announced on Thursday results of the 29th Municipality and Water Resources Month Competitions, 2019 under the theme “Continuous Efforts and Sustainable Development”.

His Majesty’s Cups, along with cash prize, were awarded to the following wilayats: the first place was won by the Wilayat of Ibri, the second place by the Wilayat of Bahla, the third place by the Wilayat of Mad’ha, the fourth place by the Wilayat of Samayil, and the fifth place by the Wilayat of Sur.

The Ministry’s cups, with cash prizes, were awarded to the following wilayats: the first place was won by the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, the second place by the Wilayat of Al Khabourah, the third place by the Wilayat of Barka, the fourth place by the Wilayat of Shinas, and the fifth place by the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid.

Four wilayats won the Ministry’s shields with cash prizes, namely the Wilayats of Dima W’attayeen, Musannah, Mahdha and Haima.

— ONA

