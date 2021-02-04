Ibri to host Al Suwaiq, Seeb to meet Saham

HM Cup quarters first-leg matches begin today

The only first division league representatives at the His Majesty’s Cup Football Championship quarterfinal, Ibri, will look for a triumph as they host Al Suwaiq in the first-leg match at Ibri Sports Complex on Friday . The match will kick off at 17:20.

The league leaders and unbeaten team since the commencement of the 2020-21 season, Seeb, will take on Saham at Seeb Stadium and the game will start at 19:45.

The first-leg matches of the quarterfinal round will continue on Saturday as Al Nahda, who are chasing a first title, will meet Al Ittihad at Al Buraimi Sports Complex. The match will begin 17:20.

On the same day, defending champions Dhofar will take on Al Musannah at Al Saada Sports Complex. The match will start at 7:45 pm.

Ibri will aim to rekindle the memories of the 2019-20 season in which they reached the semifinals for the first time in history.

Ibri are currently positioned third in Group C and posses 12 points with three victories, two losses and three draws.

On the other hand, three-time winners Al Suwaiq will try to secure a slot in the semifinals by accomplishing victory in the away match and easing the way for the home match. Al Suwaiq team is under supervision of assistant coach Murad Azaam after replacing national coach Salim Sultan. It is expected that Iraqi coach Hakeem Shaker will lead the technical staff of the Batinah-based team in the coming few days according to some confirmed sources.

After the impressive show in the league and without suffering to any losses, Seeb, will definitely target for the victory in the home match of the last 8 stage as they will host Saham. Three times winners.

SEEB TO KEEP UP

GOOD WORK

Meanwhile, Seeb are aware of the upsets familiar to HM Cup. Seeb hand blanked Saham 3-0 when they met in the top-tier league this season.

Despite the Batinah-based team’s bottom position in Omantel League, the two-time winners will try for a different show in the coveted cup and to create a surprise for the league leaders.

Al Suwaiq had edged Sohar 2-1 in full time to advance to the quarterfinal. Ibri beat four-time HM’s Cup winners Sur 6-5 in penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time. Seeb prevailed over five-time champions Al Nasr 4-2 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in the last-16 knock-out matches. Saham booked a ticket in the last-8 round after beating Samayil 4-2 in penalty shoot-out at Sohar Sports Complex.

Al Ittihad ousted Al Arouba 5-4 in penalties after a 2-2 draw at the extra time. Dhofar had edged Al Rustaq 2-0. Al Musannah had defeated Oman club 2-1 in a thrilling encounter at Al Rustaq Sports Complex. Al Buraimi representatives Al Nahda secured a spot in the quarterfinal after thrashing Majees 3-0 at Al Buraimi Sports Complex.

The return leg matches will take place on February 15 and 16. The two-leg semifinals are slated for February 26 and 27 (first leg) and March 8 and 9 (second leg).