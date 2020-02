Muscat: Omar al Mussallami and Deoub scored the goals as surprise package Ibri continued their dream HM Cup run after edging Al Oruba 2-1 in the semifinal first leg match at the Al Buraimi Complex on Tuesday.

With the win, Ibri took a 2-1 advantage ahead of the away semifinal leg with Al Oruba at Sur Sports Complex on March 17.

To their credit Al Oruba have scored away and have all the chances of the comeback in their home match.