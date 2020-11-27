Ibrahimovic in talks about restarting international career

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks with Sweden head coach Janne Andersson about a potential return to the national team, the Swedish Football Association said on Thursday.

The news comes only a day after the 39-year-old, who retired from international football after the 2016 World Cup, hinted that he was open to once again don his country’s jersey. The Swedish FA said that Janne Andersson travelled on Wednesday evening to meet with Ibrahimovic to discuss the possibility following the striker’s apparent interest and impressive recent form for AC Milan. “When Zlatan opened the door to play for the national team it felt natural and important to meet and discuss it as soon as possible,” Andersson said. — AFP

