IBM disappoints with weak sales in fourth quarter

new york: Legacy technology giant IBM disappointed with weak sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 and reported revenue of $20.4 billion, down 6 per cent year-on-year.
Net profit fell 66 per cent to $1.3 billion due to high corporate restructuring costs.
In terms of profits, IBM exceeded market expectations, but Wall Street had expected significantly higher revenue. Thursday’s figures did not go down well with investors. IBM shares initially fell by more than 7 per cent in after-hours trading.
In the past fiscal year, revenue fell 5 per cent to $73.6 billion, while profits fell 42 per cent to 5.5 billion.
In the past 12 months, the firm’s share price has fallen by 16 per cent.
IBM has been focusing on cloud computing under its chief executive Arvind Krishna. IBM wants to split off its IT infrastructure business and take it public on its own. — dpa

