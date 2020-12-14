IATA developing health pass to boost air travel

Muscat ‑ The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is developing a digital health pass that will support the safe reopening of borders to travellers without quarantine measures.

IATA Travel Pass will manage and verify the secure flow of necessary testing or vaccine information among governments, airlines, laboratories, and travellers.

The travel pass is key to ensure confidence in air travel as the Middle East airlines saw an 86.7 percent traffic drop for October, improved from an 89.3 percent demand drop in September.

United Nations has called on Countries to act urgently to sustain their air transport sectors in the face of these challenges.

“Today borders are double locked. Testing is the first key to enable international travel without quarantine measures. The second key is the global information infrastructure needed to securely manage, share, and verify test data matched with traveler identities in compliance with border control requirements. That’s the job of the IATA Travel Pass. We are bringing this to market in the coming months to also meet the needs of the various travel bubbles and public health corridors that are starting operation,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

IATA Travel Pass enables passengers to find accurate information on travel, testing and eventually, vaccine requirements for their journey enables passengers to find testing centers and labs at their departure location which meet the standards for testing and vaccination requirements of their destination, enables authorized labs and test centers to securely share test and vaccination certificates with passengers.

The contact travel app will enable passengers to create a ‘digital passport’, receive test and vaccination certificates and verify that they are sufficient for their itinerary, and share testing or vaccination certificates with airlines and authorities to facilitate travel. This app can also be used by travelers to manage travel documentation digitally and seamlessly throughout their journey, improving the travel experience.

IATA and International Airlines Group (IAG) have been working together in the development of this solution and will undertake a trial to demonstrate that this platform combined with COVID-19 testing can reopen international travel and replace quarantine.

@vinot_nair