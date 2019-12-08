‘I spoke to him five minutes before… It’s hard to believe’

MUSCAT, DEC 8 – “I spoke to him five minutes before the attack that took his life happened. I informed him that I’d soon be joining the same college and we were so excited…. But fate had this in store,” remembers Ali bin Ahmed bin Ali al Oraimi, paternal cousin of Ahmed bin Abdullah al Oraimi, the student who was stabbed to death in London.

Al Oraimi, a final year double Bachelor’s student in Business and Political Sciences at the Kings College, was stabbed to death on Friday at 1 am as he was walking with his friend, Nasser bin Waleed al Kanoo, towards his apartment in Kingsbridge, according to the Oman embassy in London.

His friend, a Bahraini national sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He was found unconscious in Knightsbridge after the knife-wielder’s attack and was rushed to the hospital. However, he was proclaimed dead before they could arrive at the hospital and that no arrest was made so far.

“If all the virtues of a true human being are put together, that is Ahmed. He was kind, generous, compassionate, confident, and you name it. For me, he was a role model whom I want to emulate in life. His memories will never part us,” Ali spoke in a trembling voice.

Ali, who is 2 years younger to Ahmed, spent his childhood days with Ahmed and he has fond memories of him.

“He used to read a lot and was highly knowledgeable, you ask him about anything he has the answers ready. He is a great loss for the whole nation,” adds Ali.

After the tragic incident, the family received calls from several people whom they don’t know, expressing their condolences and sharing how they were helped by Ahmed during his short span of 20 years’ life on earth.

Meanwhile, the body of Mohammed al Oraimi will arrive in Muscat on Monday, according to the family sources.

A spokesperson at the British Embassy in Muscat expressed her concern over the incident, saying “We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear this tragic news, and have conveyed our deepest condolences to the family,”

Born in June 1999, Mohammed was very active, smart and polite and he was one who was loved by one and all who interacted with him, people who know him said. He is the youngest of three brothers and four sisters.

The sources further said that the Izza will be held at the Al Oraimi Mosque in Wilayat of Bausher.

