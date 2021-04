BAGHDAD: Suitcases of spreadsheets are wheeled into her office, as infuriated MPs storm out. Her unmistakeable voice booms down the finance ministry hallways. Meet Taif al Sami, Iraq’s budget baroness.

Detractors say she’s an old-fashioned micromanager, while fans praise her as a bulwark against pervasive state corruption in Iraq — and an independent, vocal woman in a male-dominated bureaucracy.

But they agree that the 57-year-old head of the ministry’s budget department knows her stuff.

“She stuck out because she filled a gap. She has good administrative abilities and very good financial knowledge,” Finance Minister Ali Allawi said. Sami has the last word on individual budget disbursements, meaning parliamentarians and ministry officials need her to green-light funds for projects, promotions or other payments.

She often spots irregularities, including an attempt by a government ministry in 2018 to score a bigger annual budget by artificially increasing its employees’ pay grades and introducing “ghost employees” — workers that exist on the payroll but not in real life.

“It would have cost the Iraqi state billions of dinars,” said Sami, or at least hundreds of thousands of US dollars out of a $100-billion budget.

It’s a classic graft scheme in Iraq: that same year, parliament discovered that some $450 billion in public funds had been embezzled since 2003, including in similar ghost employee schemes.

“She has a major role in stopping budget corruption,” said a top Iraqi official who worked with Sami. “The country would have disintegrated without her,” said the official, who did not want to be named.

— AFP