Hyundai suspends construction of Chilean bridge amid government row

SANTIAGO: Chile’s finance minister has sought to downplay a row between the government and the construction and engineering arm of South Korean giant Hyundai over a $740 million suspension bridge, saying disputes in such mega projects were “quite common.” Hyundai Engineering and Construction (HDEC) said on Monday it had suspended construction of the bridge, which will connect the Chilean island of Chiloe to the mainland. It accused the government of bad faith for seeking to increase the scope of the project without additional remuneration.

On Tuesday, however, HDEC said that the bridge construction was still under way. Chile´s minister of public works, Alfred Moreno, also said on Tuesday that there was no pause in construction of the bridge.

Finance Minister Ignacio Briones said he was confident the disagreement could be ironed out in talks or in the courts.

“As far as I understand, the government has honored exactly what the contract defines, but the Korean company says the opposite has occurred. … When there are these discrepancies…it is for the courts — if it gets to that point — to decide,” he told Chilean daily El Mercurio on Tuesday.

HDEC leads the Consorcio Puente Chacao (CPC) that won the tender for the bridge’s construction in December 2013. — AFP

