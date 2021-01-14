Hurkacz beats Korda for Delray Beach ATP title

Fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz claimed the second ATP title of his career on Wednesday with a straight-sets victory over Sebastian Korda in the final at Delray Beach, Florida.

The 23-year-old from Poland, ranked 35th in the world, needed just 68 minutes to overcome Korda 6-3, 6-3, completing his run to the title without dropping a set.

Korda, 20 and ranked 119th in the world, was playing in his first ATP final, his Delray run highlighted by a quarterfinal win over second-seeded fellow American John Isner. Hurkacz won five games in a row to take the first set and broke twice in the second. — AFP

