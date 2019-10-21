Hungary opens embassy in Muscat

MUSCAT: Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, opened the Embassy of Hungary in Muscat on Monday in the presence of Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Embassy of Hungary, Alawi said that the Sultanate’s Government welcomes working with the Hungarian side in various fields that serve the common interests.

He expressed the readiness of the Sultanate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to share views and consultations between the two countries.

Peter Szijjarto told Oman News Agency (ONA) that his country’s relations with the Sultanate are strategic, thanks to the economic diversification in various fields.

He affirmed his country’s desire to develop the relationship with the Sultanate to have a strategic partnership, which reflects cooperating together in the economic fields particularly in the field of oil industry. He expressed Hungary’s aspiration for a bright future in its relations with

the Sultanate.

The Hungarian minister hoped that the Sultanate would continue its leading role in maintaining stability and peace in the Middle East due to its direct impact on the security and stability of Europe.

Earlier, talks were held between the two sides and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on political consultation between the two countries was signed. The MoU was signed from the Omani side by Alawi, while it was signed from the Hungarian side by Peter Szijjarto.

