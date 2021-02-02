Human rights commission says dealt with 70 cases in 2020

Oman Human Rights Commission (OHRC) dealt with 70 issues in 2020, forty of which were monitored by the commission itself, while 30 were reported to it, according to a statement issued on Tuesday. The issues varied from physical safety to legal assistance, prisons, proper housing, family care, and workers’ issues. Monitoring and receiving human rights cases is one of the core competencies of the OHRC. Monitoring of human rights issues is done through field visits, following published articles in the media or on social networking sites. The commission also receives reports and complaints from individuals and deals with them with confidentiality and privacy as details of the persons are kept confidential.

As the Sultanate is confronting the Covid-19 pandemic, the commission highlighted the steps taken by the government and other institutions to provide the largescale preventive and curative measures and humanitarian care, saying that this confirms Oman’s government success in addressing the global health crisis, and the efforts made to reduce its negative impact on the health and safety of all individuals. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued Royal orders and directives to form a Supreme Committee to tackle the developments which emerged due to the pandemic and ensure a quick response to these developments. His Majesty chaired meetings held by the Supreme Committee and ordered the establishment of a fund to support health services, achieve social solidarity, and maintain the health of the individuals and the society.

FUND FOR PANDEMIC

The commission praised the establishment of the fund and said: “It came as an important initiative to support the steps taken by the government and the Central Bank of Oman.” His Majesty the Sultan donated RO 10 million to the fund as a generous gesture. Then donations from many other institutions and individuals were also received. The OHRC also said in its reports that the formation of the Supreme Committee led to easy handling of the pandemic situation at the national level. “Various authorities and bodies have been involved in the process to address the current health crisis, limiting its spread and providing appropriate conditions for citizens, residents, and Omanis outside the Sultanate.” In response to these efforts, the OHRC played its role in working on feedback related to helping the humanitarian cases. It has also referred several cases to the competent authorities for a suitable solution.