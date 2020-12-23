Human rights activist found dead in Canada

A Pakistani human rights activist who had fled to Canada has been found dead in Toronto, Canadian police said on Tuesday. Karima Mehrab, who was also known as Karima Baloch, had escaped to Canada in 2015 after the Pakistani government accused her of terrorism, according to CBC. “It is currently being investigated as a non-criminal death and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances,” Toronto police said in a statement.

Amnesty International described her death as “deeply shocking” and called on police to conduct a full investigation.

“The perpetrators must be brought to justice without recourse to the death penalty,” the rights group said on Twitter. Mehrab, 37, had defended human rights in Pakistan and campaigned for autonomy for Baluchistan. — AFP

Related