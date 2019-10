NEW DELHI: Claiming there is a huge pro-incumbency in the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) favour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the upcoming assembly polls will be contested on the issues of schools, hospitals, water, dengue, pollution and CCTV, among other developmental works.

In a tweet, Kejriwal called it a good sign for democracy. “Delhi elections will take place on the issues of schools, hospitals, elect, water, dengue, pollution, CCTV etc. Good signs for Indian democracy. Huge pro-incumbency in AAP’s favour,” he said.

The ruling AAP have claimed that they will win all the 70 assembly seats this time. The tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal government will end in February 2020.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused that the BJP will withdraw the scheme of giving free 200 unit electricity and said this shows that the party is “anti-people”.

Speaking to the media, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP has made its stand clear on the scheme.

“Today they have made it clear that the BJP does not support the scheme to give free electricity up to 200 units to the people. The BJP was always anti-poor and anti-people,” Singh told media here.

He said that at a time when everywhere the price of electricity is going up, the AAP government is giving free electricity till 200 unit and providing subsidy for consumption up to 400 units.

He accused that BJP leader and MP Vijay Goel had said that if the BJP comes to power then they will withdraw the scheme of free electricity till 200 unit. — IANS

