Huge government efforts to fight Covid-19

Muscat: Huge efforts are being exerted by the government to stem the spread of Covid-19 and alleviate its impact on citizens and residents since the onset of the outbreak.

Overseen by the Supreme Committee entrusted with undertaking measures to

tackle developments stemming from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, these

efforts clearly affirm the depth of attention accorded to Omanis and residents and

providing them all means of welfare possible.

As many as 3,746 returned to the Sultanate from abroad during the past few weeks as part of a campaign overseen by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination

with the Sultanate’s missions overseas with assistance from Oman Air.

On top of that figure, 38 more Omanis were brought back to the Sultanate from

Thailand on Friday by an Oman Air aircraft.

The returnees were accompanying sick relatives seeking treatment in Thailand.

The following days will see the arrival of more Omanis stranded abroad due to travel

restrictions imposed by many countries in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The flights are completely funded by the government of His Majesty Sultan Haitham

bin Tarik as part of its ongoing measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 and ease its impact on citizens and residents. ONA