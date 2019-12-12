Huawei wins contract to develop German 5G network

Berlin: Chinese telecom giant Huawei won a contract to supply 5G infrastructure in Germany but the politically sensitive deal is subject to government approval following US concerns about snooping.

Telefonica Germany, the second biggest operator after Deutsche Telekom, said it was giving Huawei and Finland’s Nokia an equal role in the project, calling the two companies “proven strategic partners”.

“This cooperation… will be subject to successful security certification of the technology and the companies in accordance with the legal regulations in Germany,” Telefonica Germany said in a statement.

The company, a unit of Spanish giant Telefonica, said it was “thus responding to the ongoing political process of defining these security guidelines without delaying the start of the 5G roll-out”.

It said it would begin the 5G upgrade next year and was hoping to supply 30 cities by the end of 2022.

The US and other international powers have voiced concerns that Huawei could be used by Beijing for spying — a claim the company strenuously denies. — AFP

