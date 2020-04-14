Huawei P40 phone uses no apps from Android maker, now in Oman

Huawei drove into its post-Google era with a flagship smartphone that uses none of the Android maker’s apps. The new P40 might not be the first Google-free phone launched by Huawei, but it is the first top-line phone meant to seduce early adopters and show off its technological prowess.

Huawei has had to forgo Google’s Android operating system and the plethora of apps available to run on it. Huawei, which was the world’s second largest smartphone-maker last year behind Samsung with a 17 percent market share, now faces the challenge of creating an alternative that is sufficiently attractive to lure both app developers and consumers.



According to the presentation broadcast on YouTube, the P40 smartphones sold in France, Germany, and Italy will use a European search engine called Qwant instead of Google.

Huawei is progressively eliminating Google software from its phones after having shipped its first Google-free model last year, but it has not given a date when it expects to complete the switch.

The long awaited Huawei P40 Pro is packed with unique design, powerful 5G capabilities and an advanced Ultra Vision Leica camera system, along with features that are built to give an ultimate 5G performance for every kind of user.

The HUAWEI P40 Pro is powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset which delivers integrated 5G connectivity

with comprehensive 5G band support along with robust AI performance and power efficiency.

In terms of the camera, the HUAWEI P40 Pro comes with the Ultra-Vision Leica Quad Camera setup with

the Huawei Ultra Vision Wide Camera sensor, measuring 1/1.28 inches, one of the largest smartphone camera sensors in the industry. The camera setup consists of a 50MP Ultra Vision Wide Camera, a 40MP Ultra-Wide Cine Camera, a 12MP 5x Optical Telephoto Camera and a ToF Camera.

The Huawei P40 Pro is now available in Black and Silver Frost across all Huawei online platforms and certified retailers for OMR 359.900. — AFP