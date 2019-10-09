Huawei Mate 30 Pro takes crown as new king of smartphone photography

Huawei received the highest rating from DxOMark for the recently launched Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s industry-leading camera system.

The Mate 30 Pro’s SuperSensing Cine Camera received an overall score of 121, four points higher than the second-highest score of 117, as well as the highest photo score of 131. Both accolades recognize Huawei Mate 30 Pro as the new king of smartphone photography.

DxOMark is a photographic ranking system which thoroughly evaluates the image quality of smartphone cameras.

“With an overall DxOMark camera score of 121, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the new number one in our smartphone camera ranking. The new record is largely due to a phenomenal photo score of 131, a full five points ahead of the previous leader,” DxOMark commented.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s ground-breaking camera system includes a 40MP SuperSensing Camera, a 40MP Cine Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera. The SuperSensing Cine Camera is a dual-main camera system capable of taking stunning photos including Ultra-Wide Night-shots, Ultra-Wide Angle shots with HDR+, and portrait shots with Pro-Bokeh Effect. The RYYB color array is designed to attract more light, ensuring the device takes very detailed and clear images in super low-light conditions. Coupled with an ISP 5.0 Image Signal Processor, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro captures photographs and videos of the highest possible quality.

The Cine Camera features a large 1/1.54-inch sensor size with a high maximum ISO of 51200 to capture videos including Ultra Slow-motion video at the highest 7680 frames per second as well as 4K Low-light Ultra-Wide Time-lapse video, making the Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro also capable of taking professional videos in cinematic tones. Since its launch earlier in September, Huawei has redefined smartphone capabilities and prompted consumers to rethink photography and videography. For more information about the DxOMark tests, visit www.dxomark.com.

