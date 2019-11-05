Huawei launches headset FreeBuds 3

Huawei launched its flagship headset, the FreeBuds 3, a true wireless stereo product with a proprietary chip Kirin A1. They pick up the human voice efficiently for call quality that feels like a face to face conversation and supports active noise cancellation for immersive music experience. With digital music lovers are now moving beyond basic streaming services and the rise of audiobooks and podcasts, listeners are enjoying higher quality streaming that demands higher network speed and lower latency, ultimately an optimal listening experience.

Keeping user behavior in mind, Huawei’s FreeBuds 3 is designed to provide active noise cancellation features, even in noisy environments without compromising on comfort. The earphones use advanced technologies to filter ambient noise, thus blocking environmental interference for a more immersive and high-quality music and call experience, even in noisy situations like malls, restaurants or even out in the street. The noise reduction effect is further complemented by the Open-fit TWS design, which makes the earphones more comfortable to wear.

These new headsets also use a bone sensor feature that picks up vibrations of the head to better distinguish the user’s voice from background noise, further enhancing call quality by reducing ambient no

ise. To further improve call quality, the FreeBuds 3 uses an aerodynamically designed wind cancellation microphone duct that reduces wind noise. This patented air tunnel blocks all wind making the headphones comfortable to use outside.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 houses the proprietary Kirin A1 chipset, the world’s first Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 wearable chip designed by Huawei. The chip will ensure a stable and seamless connection provide an overall enhanced experience, including better anti-interference, lower latency while in-game, more stable connection and smooth and stable call experience anytime, anywhere. The chip also brings an immersive high-quality music listening experience, thanks to lower latency and better synchronization for audio and video.It is designed to provide optimum data sharing between the two earphones, while also greatly reducing power consumption for longer battery life.

To deliver premium quality and studio-grade music, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 is manufactured with customized acoustic components and innovative architecture developed by Huawei. The components and architecture work together to balance treble, middle and bass, while a custom design bass tube reproduces crystal clear details for a music experience like no other.

Based on Huawei’s famed fast charging technology, the FreeBuds 3 offers 2W SuperCharge technology. It supports both wired and wireless charging, allowing users to charge up with either a USB Type-C wire or a wireless charger. It can also be charged with a HUAWEI smartphone that supports the wireless reverse charge, as simple as placing the case on the back of the phone.

Utilizing the highly efficient power consumption of the Kirin A1 chip, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 are able to provide four hours of playback from a single charge, and a total of 20 hours when used alongside the charging case.

Available in Black and White finishes, the FreeBuds 3 comes in a pebble shape rounded charging case and is designed to fit comfortably in the user’s pocket or their hands. The case pops open for easy access to the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 earpieces that have an ergonomic rounded curve with a natural open-fit design that ensures a comfortable and stable wearing experience while also housing a hidden power button in the middle of the right side. The ergonomic open-fit design not only fits better but also reduced stuffiness and discomfort, making it easier to wear in all scenarios, be it during your daily commute or even during office hours.

The FreeBuds 3 is one of the most advanced earphones from Huawei yet and will be available for pre-order at the Experience Store in City Center Qurum on November 21 2019.