Huawei CFO’s actions had ‘no genuine connection’ to US

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s alleged actions had “no genuine connection” to the United States, her lawyers have argued in their latest bid to end her extradition from Canada, according to court documents released. Meng, 48, was arrested two years ago at the Vancouver airport by Canadian police on an arrest warrant from the US, where she is charged with bank and wire fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Tech Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran.

She has claimed innocence and is fighting the extradition while under house arrest in Vancouver.

Related