Huami Amazfit GTR smartwatch launched in India

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami last week launched its Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India for Rs 10,999. Smartwatches are available on Flipkart and Myntra. Equipped with 24 days battery life, 1.39-inch AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating, GTR 47.2 mm standard edition comes in exciting variations titanium, stainless steel and aluminium alloy, the company said in a statement. It features characteristics like BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis Geomagnetic sensor, Pressure sensor, Ambient Light sensor, 50 metres water-resistant, app notifications, incoming calls, others.

Related