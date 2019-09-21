HP Inc unveils ultra-light ‘Elite Dragonfly’ business laptop

To push work and life boundaries for mobile business professionals, HP Inc last week introduced the “HP Elite Dragonfly”, an ultra-light premium convertible notebook weighing under one-kilogram, along with premium displays and accessories for home and office.

Equipped with up to 16GB RAM and solid-state storage (SSD) of up to 2TB storage, the 13-inch Elite Dragonfly notebook is expected to be available from October 25 at $1,549.

The device offers up to massive 24.5-hour battery life with latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The optional gigabit-class 4G LTE allows workers to connect and collaborate from almost anywhere as the world’s first business convertible with a 4×4 LTE antenna.

HP Elite Dragonfly is also the world’s first business convertible with pre-installed personal well-being software called HP “Workwell”. The device houses 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor.

“Delivering the world’s lightest compact business convertible and beautiful-curved displays, HP is reimagining how technology empowers today’s workforce,” Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc, told reporters here.

The world’s lightest compact business convertible device features the world’s highest screen-to-body ratio in a 13-inch business convertible — at almost 86 per cent.

“We designed the HP Elite Dragonfly to lift the burden of movement for today’s mobile workers and to enable them to unleash their potential wherever they are, whenever they want,” said Vinay Awasthi, Vice President and General Manager, Personal Systems, Asia Pacific and Japan, HP Inc.

Related