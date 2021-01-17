Local 

How to register a classic car in Oman?

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Directorate General of Traffic of the Royal Oman Police has released the conditions for registering classic vehicles after technical examinations

The conditions to register a vehicle include:

All vehicles over 50 years old.

Vehicles over 30 years old, provided that it has a distinctive design and shape, and limited edition.

The external appearance maintains the factory specifications.

The main parts should be original.

The market value is higher than the vehicle value of the same class in the year of import.

The vehicle will be registered after ensuring that these requirements are met by submitting the documents listed above.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9387 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

British PM’s Trade Envoy received

Oman Observer Comments Off on British PM’s Trade Envoy received

36 solar-powered homes in Muscat this year

Oman Observer Comments Off on 36 solar-powered homes in Muscat this year

Omantel launches knowledge platform

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omantel launches knowledge platform