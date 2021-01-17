How to register a classic car in Oman?

Muscat: The Directorate General of Traffic of the Royal Oman Police has released the conditions for registering classic vehicles after technical examinations

The conditions to register a vehicle include:

All vehicles over 50 years old.

Vehicles over 30 years old, provided that it has a distinctive design and shape, and limited edition.

The external appearance maintains the factory specifications.

The main parts should be original.

The market value is higher than the vehicle value of the same class in the year of import.

The vehicle will be registered after ensuring that these requirements are met by submitting the documents listed above.