How safe are the vaccines?

Just as talks are on and researches are progressing on the manufacturing of more vaccines, it’s undoubtedly the fear factor playing the spoilsport against successful vaccination drive worldwide.

Many questions being raised before someone goes for vaccination. It ranges from ‘safe to take vaccine to need of mask post vaccination, and quarantine needed or not after the jab.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has all possible answers to allay people’s fears and doubts. It said the vaccine is nothing but a way forward, and everyone has the onus to take the doses as prescribed by the country.

The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) unequivocally said that the AstraZeneca vaccine remains as a critical tool to help prevent further illness and death and to control the pandemic as the world reported more than 120 million cases of Covid-19 infections, with more than two million deaths, till last week.

Dr Benny Panakkal, Specialist in Cardiology, underlined that the vaccines are safe and that the target groups do not hesitate to take it.

“The vulnerable are people with co-existing conditions like heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and older people. If they get infected with Covid-19, the chances of complications are high. That is why they are the priority group for vaccines,” Dr Benny, Medical Director at Badr al Samaa Hospitals, said.

Widely seen side effects of the vaccines are mild fever, muscle pain, pain at the injection site. These symptoms remain primarily for 36 hours. The rumours of blood clots following the vaccination is not even linked to the vaccine conclusively and reported in a very few isolated cases. So the benefits of vaccination far outweigh its potential risks.

“Covid-19 vaccines are safe. Research indicates that these vaccines have a very safe profile. Taking paracetamol against the mild side effects, such as fever, chill, fatigue and body ache, that usually lasts for 1-2 days, is effective,” says Dr Viresh Chopra of Oman Dental College.

“Among the elderly group, above 65 years of age, where most have multiple medical issues like diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and cholesterol usually have no side effects other than mild ones,” says Dr Dilip Singhvi, Specialist-Internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals.

Anyone with such medical conditions should first control it before going for vaccination.

“But the important point to note here is that this elderly group is the most vulnerable to complications in case the Covid-19 infection occurs and so are the most important group who should be vaccinated first as this will protect them from severe disease and hospitalisation.”

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef