How judgemental are we about health?

Currently the Novel Coronavirus is what everyone wants to talk about medically but on February 4 the world celebrates World Cancer Day.

The objective is to spread awareness and in the Sultanate, Oman Cancer Association (OCA), has made the subject ‘cancer’ familiar as a result of dedicated years of campaigns on early detection. While there are other associations and organisations for health, the role of OCA is a bit challenging because they have to convey the message to the whole society and not just for people who are seeking guidance.

This also means that OCA has to make people aware of diseases that can be detected early as the diagnosis then can make all the difference to life. It was not that easy, in the initial days of awareness initiative the founder of OCA, Yuthar al Rawahi, had a difficult time and even faced insult at times because some of the women found it negative to even mention the word ‘cancer’.

Is it a bad omen to talk about it or hear about it? There were these fears in the past but it is even more fearful to face the unknown say the survivors. In 2020, Oman has come a long way where thousands participate in the OCA’s Annual Walkathon held each year in December.

The pink truck of OCA travels across Oman with the mammogram. Today the women come on their own because they want to know if there is anything they should be concerned with in regard to their health.

In the past we used to often think the less we know the better. Most of us still would dread to visit the doctor. But not anymore people are aware of the success stories because the survivors themselves have begun to share their stories unlike in the past when it was considered personal.

A friend narrated a story — “We all studied together but our friend was the first one to secure a job and attained a series of promotions but the sad part is that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and she chose to go abroad for treatment. She overcame the cancer but still continues to go for screening every six months. But she is still not married.” She said that with a lot of concern.

Is this a factor many individuals suffer quietly? Although retired from the OCA’s activities Yuthar al Rawahi, recipient of Sultan Qaboos Award for Volunteerism continues to spread awareness and when asked about this taboo this is what she had to say, “I have not come across anyone until now who did not get married because they had gone through cancer. Today, young men

and women are well educated and are aware of the issues.”

Dr Rajyashree Narayankutty, surgeon and board member of OCA, also feels there is no such taboo but women themselves might be hesitating to take the step towards marriage. “I have had patients who have been treated and then got married. I have also come across many husbands who stand by their wives as they go through the treatment and take care of them. The women survive well and lead a normal life. But I have also come across a few men who were not supportive and took the health issue as a reason to get separated. But overall most husbands have been positive.”

Whatever the cancer it is the role of the spouse is extremely important.

So could it be our mindsets again — whether men or women, would having a history of cancer deter the prospects of a marriage? Speaking to the different individuals I realised the conversation was actually going back to mental health. So the question is how many people would follow up the physical recovery with mental health boost with counseling and support? That would be a necessity when a person goes through pre diagnosis and post diagnosis stages, said Dr Rajyashree.

“Sometimes doctors put patients through an array of tests and that could be frightful for the patients,” said a leading lady surgeon in Oman, while adding that at times many surgeries can be prevented.

The hospital where was she being treated began to give her mental support. They made her write down all her fears. “This somehow made me stronger I think to overcome my depression. And I fought back. Whenever I wrote my fears down it turned out to be a positive thing.”

“People who survive become optimistic and they want to give more love to their husband and children.

She concluded, “Life is more beautiful after surviving cancer!”

lakshmiobserver@gmail.com