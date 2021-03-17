How business was enabled by Zoom amid pandemic

haiderdawood@hotmail.com

The Zoom application enabled the world to do conduct business at a time when the Covid-19 epidemic disrupted the work of the commercial, tourism, educational and other sectors.

Zoom technologies played a key role in helping people overcome challenges posed by the pandemic in advancing their work.

Zoom is an American company created in 2011, and its founder (Eric S. Yuan) is an American Chinese origin. He is one of the experts in the field of collaborative software.

The Zoom application works via phone and video calls to enable customers to participate and talk to each other, and to present their notes and data without any difficulty, thus making it easy for those taking part in conferences and other activities, such as health services, to achieve their goals.

Over the past years, the company has become one of the leading providers of tech-communications, generate large profits as a result of millions of people relying daily on the application.

As a result of its success, other rivals have come together to offer similar apps and technologies.

The application has many advantages by enabling people to work from several screens and devices at the same time, and from across the world.

Zoom was able to open external offices, which helped in increasing annual revenues, the number of customers and to achieve several partnerships through the introduction of new features and improvements to the platform.

It has since emerged as one of the successful companies in the US, as well as on the global stage, following its listing on the US stock market in 2019.

Forbes magazine estimated the personal wealth of its owner, Eric Yuan, at $13.7 billion. In 2019, the company’s market value exceeded $100 billion.

It has now been revealed that the owner has proposed to transfer a third of his wealth to some of the company’s shareholders.

He plans to distribute 18 million shares valued at $6 billion, according to the company’s data.

The shares will be a gift to unspecified beneficiaries.

Some experts believe that the decision is a hasty step especially in the event of the easing of the Covid-19 epidemic, while Yuan himself confirms that work from home will continue even after the easing of closure measures and the introduction of vaccines.

He believes that the company will continue its strong growth during the next stage, since the world has become accustomed to working remotely and from any location.

Zoom expects its video conference platform will record a growth in sales of more than 40 per cent this year to reach more than $3.7 billion while its growth will continue at the same pace during the year.

The application is today considered the preferred application by millions of people.