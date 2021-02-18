How battle over redistricting could decide control of US Congress

Joseph Ax –

With the rancorous 2020 US election now over, Democrats and Republicans are girding for another national political battle with enormous stakes: redistricting.

The once-a-decade process of redrawing electoral maps can determine which party controls Congress. Though Democrats hold power in Washington, Republicans have the redistricting advantage heading into 2021.

HOW REDISTRICTING WORKS

Redistricting occurs every 10 years after the US Census completes its decennial count of the national population. Because the number of US House of Representatives seats allocated to each state is driven largely by population, some states whose population declined will likely lose seats to others that have seen growth. This year, Texas and Florida are among the states expected to gain seats, while New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania are among those that will likely lose seats.

Each state uses the census data to draw congressional districts, as well as new state legislative districts.

In most states, the legislature produces the maps, with the governor often having veto power. Lawmakers often try to draw lines in a manner most favourable to their party, a process known as gerrymandering.

REPUBLICAN ADVANTAGE

Gerrymandering occurs when district lines are deliberately manipulated to benefit one party over another. Federal law prohibits racial gerrymandering, in which minority communities are intentionally disadvantaged, but partisan gerrymandering, in which lines are altered based on how residents voted, is permitted.

The US Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that federal judges have no jurisdiction over partisan gerrymandering, though the decision does not prevent state courts from weighing in. Both the Pennsylvania and North Carolina state Supreme Courts have found extreme partisan gerrymandering violates their state constitutions.

In general, the most aggressive current gerrymanders are seen in Republican-controlled states, thanks to the party’s massive victories in state-level elections in 2010. That has allowed Republicans in Wisconsin, for example, to maintain an iron grip on the legislature, even as Democrats have won statewide races.

After Democrats failed to make major gains in November at the statehouse level, Republicans will have sole power to draw the lines for 181 seats in the 435-seat US House, compared with only 49 for Democrats, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center at New York University. — Reuters