Housing minister inspects Liwa residential city

LIWA: Dr Khalfan bin Said bin Mubarak al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, inspected the new residential city in the Wilayat of Liwa in North Al Batinah Governorate, to review the workflow and the stages of implementation of the project in accordance to the schedule.

The project manager presented a visual display of the developments at the new city currently under implementation as part of an integrated residential scheme which includes 2,963 residential lands occupying an estimated 1,256 hectares with 3,400 houses.

The residential city has infrastructure projects such as roads, sewage and water networks, lighting in addition to service facilities like schools, mosques and health centres, petrol stations, parks and commercial centres.

Additionally, two electricity stations will be constructed at a cost exceeding RO 3 million in cooperation with Majan Electricity Company. — ONA

