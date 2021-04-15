Housing loan waiver for social security citizens hailed

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning on Thursday hailed the social security initiatives by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to exempt all citizens whose total monthly income is less than RO 350 from repayment of debts due to housing loans with effect from April 9, 2021.

The ministry said in an online statement that in implementation of the Royal initiatives, the ministry had requested the concerned beneficiaries to visit the nearest Directorate of Housing and Urban Planning in their governorate, bringing with them the following documents:

A recent salary certificate from the employer issued with a month’s validity.

The total income for craftsmen and professions according to a letter from their area’s Shaikh approved by the wali.

A proof of non-work for the unemployed and retired persons.

Meanwhile, the ministry stressed that documents should be submitted within two months from the date of issuing the announcement so that the ministry could enforce the Royal initiative.