Housing Bank Sanctions RO 11m loans

Muscat: Oman Housing Bank said that 253 loans having a lump sum value of about RO 11 million were subsidized by the government in the first quarter of 2021.

Adnan Haider Darwish, CEO of Oman Housing Bank, said that the bank will accelerate the pace of approval of subsidized housing loans over the next few months. This reflects the bank’s commitment to develop the housing sector in the Sultanate in line with preset plans, said Adnan Haider Darwish.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), he added that, according to the 2021 scheduled plan, the bank will, by the end of 2021, finalize all loan applications filed as of April 2018.

The bank’s management focuses on realizing the visions of the government, led by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, aimed at providing decent housing for Omani citizens, Adnan explained. –ONA