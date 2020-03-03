Housing assistance touches RO48m in 2019

Muscat: The total number of financial allocations to housing assistance applications in 2019 amounted to close to RO48 million slated for 2009 applications. The Housing Assistance Programme, executed by the Ministry of Housing, provides help to build a house worth RO20,000 or buy a ready house or flat at a cost of RO25,000-all dedicated to the segment of Limited Income Families whose monthly salary does not exceed RO300 upon submitting the application.

Last year, the Ministry of Housing approved 193 applications in Muscat (RO4.5 million), 224 applications in Dhofar (RO6.7 million), 52

applications in Musandam (RO1.12 million) and 104 applications in Al Buraimi (RO2.5 million).

In the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, 204 applications were approved (RO4.4 million) against 342 applications in the Governorate of North Al Batinah (RO8 million) and 128 applications in the Governorate of South Al Batinah (RO2.8 million).

In the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah, 377 applications were approved (RO9.4 million), while another 239 applications were approved to the tune of RO5.3 million in the Governorate of North

Al Sharqiyah, 119 applications in the Governorate of Al Dhahira (RO2.7 million) and 27 applications in the Governorate of Al Wusta (RO585,000). –ONA