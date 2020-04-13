House-to-house drive to mobilise people for testing

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently conducting house-to-house campaigns in Muttrah to mobilise people with flu-like symptoms for testing.

“They will be examined if needed, tested and provided necessary medications. Also, an expert evaluation, if required, by sending them to the health institution,” a statement said.

According to MOH, “All people will be tested freely even if they do not have any identity cards with them. They need to give only the name and basic information about them with a credible mobile number to inform results and follow up. All who have valid civil ID should provide it for ease of documentation and follow up of symptoms. Not having an ID card will not invite any action from authorities.”

After completion of medical check all persons will be given a valid document for follow up in health institutions and as reference for the result.

Persons staying with family in the house and has the facility to isolate themselves will be allowed to be isolated in their homes, while those staying in shared accommodation and having symptoms will be assessed for need of institutional isolation and advised as needed.

MOH teams will be conducting the fieldwork from 9 am to 1 pm and there will be local announcements of the activity.

“Public Health inspectors and volunteers including local volunteering residents will visit household to household to spread information and arranging persons to reach the medical team stationed nearest to them.”