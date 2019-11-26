Hotels in Oman report full occupancy for long weekend

Muscat: Nearly all major three to five-star hotels in and around Muscat are reporting near full occupancy as the country enters into a long weekend starting Wednesday.

On the occasion of 49th National Day celebrations, November 27 -28 are holidays for both public and private sectors in Oman.

With climate conducive for outdoor activities, visitors have the option to take a road trip to Jebel Akhdar, Jabel Shams or for the desert experience at the Wahiba Sands.

“All our hotels in Oman are having full occupancy for November 27 and 28 due to huge demand,” said Vijay Hande, cluster manager for properties – Raz Al Jinz Turtle Reserve, Masirah Island Resort and City Hotel Duqm and Al Uwaifiyah Rest House.

With the start of the annual peak tourist season, there is a demand for all prime properties in Oman from inbound foreign travelers.