Hotels told to keep guests off beaches

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has asked hotels not to allow guests on the beaches from October 11 until further notice.

The ministry in a circular urged them to follow orders to avoid any legal issues.

The Supreme Committee on COVID-19 on Friday decided to prohibit the use of beaches throughout the day until further notice and to re-close some activities that were previously reopened and did not comply with the requirements set by the authorities.

The decision to reintroduce night lockdown in the Sultanate comes after coronavirus infections crossed 100,000 last week. Oman became the second country in the GCC to report 1,000 deaths after Saudi Arabia, which leads the regional table with 4,923 victims.

Expressing concern over the issue, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, last week said that any decision taken by the Supreme Committee is based on the prevailing situation as per the epidemiological situation, and is subject to review again by the Supreme Committee.

He said that the decision on reopening schools was taken by the Supreme Committee and it will decide if it needs to be reviewed.

The minister said controlling the infection is not only the responsibility of the government, but that of each and every member of the population as social gatherings continue to take place.

Related