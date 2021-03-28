Hotels to be fined RO2,000 for not registering on Sahala platform
Muscat: The Minister of Heritage and Tourism issued a decision stipulating regulations for hotel establishments and travel and tourism operators who violate the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.
The decision is based on SC guidelines that gave the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism the mandate to monitor the extent to which hotel establishments and travel and tourism offices comply with its decisions.
The mandate includes imposing fines and closing the establishments and offices of those who violate the decisions.
The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism shall enter the hotel establishments and travel and tourism offices to verify their compliance with the decisions of the SC. The ministry will seek the assistance of the competent authorities in implementing the provisions of these decisions. A fine is imposed on hotel establishments and travel agencies that violate the decisions issued by the committee.
The fine is doubled in case of repetition of the violation, and the facility can be closed for a month. The ministry will collect the fines and transfer them to the account dedicated to the pandemic.
- A fine of RO2, 000 against hotel establishments and travel and tourism agencies not registering on the (Sahala) platform.
- A fine of R1, 000 if the establishments fail to contract with a health institution to treat isolated cases that need medical intervention.
- A fine of RO 1,000 for failing to inform specialists in the Royal Oman Police and the Relief and Shelter Sector about cases that violate the requirements of institutional isolation.
- A fine of RO 1,000 for allowing isolated individuals to leave the facility or move between rooms or allowing visitors from outside.
- A fine of RO500 for raising the prices of the hotel rooms designated for the institutional quarantine
- A fine of RO500 for failing to maintain the cleanliness of the facility and the quality of the services provided.
- A fine of R1,000 for giving permission to isolate more than one person in one room with no relationship, and others coming from the same flight or from the country they are traveling to.
- A fine of R1,000 for failure to disclose to the relief and shelter team about visitors who are required to be isolated.
- RO1,000 fine if the property does not adhere to the guide on preventive measures against Covid-19) in hotel establishments and restaurants, cafes and workers
- RO1,000 if the property is not committed to allocating 3three of the rooms for affected cases.