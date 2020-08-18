Hotels gearing up for new normal

The Supreme Committee’s decision on international restaurants came as a ray of hope for the star hotels. They are ready to adapt to the ‘new normal’ with all possible precautions in place.

They have changed the sitting arrangements in their restaurants to ensure social distancing and level of sanitation has been upgraded manifold. All the front desk staff are equipped with facemasks and hand gloves. Some of the hotels have automated sanitiser kiosks where any kind of touch is not required to clean hands. The censor fitted equipment takes command just by putting the palm close to it.

Manuel Levonian, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Salalah Resort, called the move a positive step that can gradually bring back normalcy in the sector.

“I am happy to see the things moving. People are eager to dine out after a long break. We have all the necessary measures of social distancing, safety and hygiene protocols implemented to ensure guests dine with confidence and safety,” he said.

He put stress on the general hygiene standards within the premises and said, “As the world adjusts to new travel norms and expectations, our IHG Clean Promise ensures that the hotel provides a safe and clean environment to the guests.”