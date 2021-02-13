Hotels come out with institutional quarantine packages from tomorrow

With offers and freebies ranging from competitive rates to homely stay, authentic dishes, free Wi-Fi, airport pick and drop, free tracking bracelet removal, hotels and furnished apartments have come out with many lucrative offers following the Supreme Committee’s decision of institutional quarantine that comes into force from February 15.

Contrary to what has been widely circulated on social media, authorities have confirmed that inbound passengers can choose any hotel or quarantine centre, besides the listed hotels earlier, to their choice to spend the isolation period.

“While the hospitality sector has been severely impacted by the pandemic, the institutional quarantine will increase hotel occupancy and revenue across all categories of hotels in the country,” said Samir Messaoudi, General Manager, Sheraton Oman Hotel.

The doomsday for the global hospitality sector, along with various other sectors began last March as countries began to close air passage or closed airports and restricted travels. In Oman, some were fully closed while some partially operated.

While the star hotel offers include a wonderful selection of institutional quarantine packages, quarantine centres and other apartments have different packages as well. In keeping with the needs of the diverse profile of guests, hoteliers’ packages include all-inclusive meals with a focus on guest’s food preferences, in addition to laundry services and value-added discounts. Within the hotel, they have dedicated quarantine floors and service teams to ensure both guest and staff safety. For them, their guests must be comfortable, safe and well taken care of during these uncertain times. Their rates start from RO30 or 40 per day to several hundred depending upon their rating with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

Rates at the apartments or quarantine centre begin from RO 20 and above depending upon the services needed such as airport pick up/ drop off, dine-in, and the like.

“Institutional quarantine will help tide over the losses incurred during the pandemic and centres and hotel, apartments can heave a sigh of relief to a great extent,” says Seeniya Biju, Director — Medstar Quarantine Center which runs a complex of many rooms aiming at providing quarantine to the passengers.

She feels that the institutional quarantine is a good move from the government to aid in the reduction of the virus spread.

“We are trying our best to make it feasible and affordable for our customers.”

Many apartments also have tailor-made various packages towards the same.

“Institutional quarantine will provide a regular and much-needed cash flow to the hospitality sector and we have a package from RO 20 inclusive of all meals and laundry services,” said Anooj Singh, CEO of Manam Hotel Apartments.

He feels that keeping the rates affordable and low and for cash on this scenario, should focus on as many reservations as possible.

“This is a unique opportunity from an industry perspective as one of our main goals is to always offer an all-inclusive environment for our guests and the community at large. Our commitment is to provide safe, value-driven, five-star offerings and services to help reassure guests and minimise stress at every possible level.”

Given the due precautions and Covid-19 protocols issued by the Supreme Committee are strictly adhered to, the institutional quarantine will be a breather to the hotels that were closed for nearly 10 months and a few months without banquets.

Anyone who requires information on state institutional quarantine can connect with the Relief and Shelter Operations Centre at 24994267, 24994266, 24994265.