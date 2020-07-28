Hotel staycation gives guest access to sea turtle nesting site in Shangri-La Barr al Jissah

There are only five turtle nesting sites in the Sultanate of Oman and the protected beach of Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa is among them. The area has always been a turtle nesting site.

Each year, approximately 100 female turtles return to the resort’s beach to lay their eggs, where each nest containing up to 120 eggs.

Guests have a high chance of witnessing the little hatchlings of the endangered Green Turtle and the most frequent visitor, the critically endangered Hawksbill Turtle as Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa, Muscat e-open its doors on July 30, 2020. Nestled amongst rugged mountains and surrounded by 124 acres of lush gardens and a 500-meter sandy beach, guests can rediscover Oman’s exhilarating seaside oasis through two tailored staycations.

The hatching and release of the sea turtles take place from mid-April until September and it is a very special experience, guided by the resort’s dedicated turtle rangers, which guests highly appreciate for lasting holiday memories.

Shangri-La Staycation

Guests are invited to find a moment of Shangri-La with a guaranteed room upgrade and complimentary breakfast, complimentary meals for children below the age of 6 years old, 50 per cent off meals for kids between the ages of six to 15 years old, 50 per cent off a second room, 20 per cent off food and beverage, complimentary parking, early check-in at 11 a.m. and late checkout at 4:00 p.m. Shangri-La Staycation rates start from OMR58 excluding service charge and taxes.

Ultimate Family Staycation

A fun-filled adventure awaits with daily breakfast and dinner, complimentary meals for children below the age of 15, complimentary room upgrade, 50 per cent off a second room, 20 per cent off food and beverage, unlimited ice cream and soft beverages for children and teens under 15 years old, early check-in at 11 a.m. and late checkout at 4 p.m. The Ultimate Family Staycation rates start from OMR79 excluding service charge and taxes.

Day in Paradise

A favourite amongst Omanis and Muscat residents, the original Day in Paradise experience at Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa invites non-hotel guests to escape to paradise and enjoy full-day access to the resort’s pristine private beach. Prices paid are redeemable on food and beverage. The Shangri-La Day in Paradise package is priced at OMR15 per adult on weekdays and OMR20 on weekends. Passes for children from six to 12 years old are priced at OMR5 per child on weekdays and OMR10 on weekends.

Enhanced Health and Safety Protocols

Concrete measures have been adopted at all hotels and resorts to combat the risk of contracting viruses and bacteria so that guests can feel safe when staying at or visiting its properties. These protocols include: increased frequency and full attention to deep cleaning of all high-touch surfaces and areas used by guests throughout the hotels; use of medical grade sanitizers and disinfectants, which are approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency; increased cleaning frequency of air filters and air-conditioner systems to ensure optimal air quality; and safe dining, meetings and events with extra precautions to respect physical distancing and enhanced food safety practices. Guests can learn more about Shangri-La Cares programme on the website.

Advanced bookings are essential. Guests must fill in a health declaration form prior to arrival and must present booking confirmation at the resort’s entrance. To book a stay or Day in Paradise at Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa please email the reservations team at reservations.slmu@shangri-la.com or call +968 24776262. For information, visit Shangri-la.com/muscat/barraljissahresort/offers.