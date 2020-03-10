Hotel revenues hit RO 20m in Sultanate

Muscat: The total revenues of Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category fell by 9.2 per cent to RO 20.64 million until the end of January 2020 compared to RO 22.74 million for the same period of the previous year.

However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 10.4 per cent to reach 55.9 per cent at the end of January 2020 against 62.5 per cent for the same period of 2019, according the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Meanwhile, the total number of guests in Omani hotels fell by 1.4 per cent in the first month of 2020, reaching 144,270 guests from 146,261 guests for the same period of 2019.

Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 58,075. 40,138 Omani guests followed this and 15,746 Asian tourists till the end of January 2020, the data released by NCSI revealed.

There was a rise in the number of American guests and GCC guests by 4.1 per cent and 11.6 per cent to reach 5,746 and 13,505 guests, respectively.

However, there was a drop in the number of African, Oceanian and other Arab guests by 10 per cent, 14 per cent and 13.2 per cent to reach 1,043, 1,525, and 4,825 guests, respectively. –ONA