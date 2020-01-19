Hotel revenues grow by 7.3 per cent

MUSCAT: The total revenues of Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category rose by 7.3 per cent to RO 202.2 million till the end of November 2019 compared to RO 188.4 million for the same period of the previous year. However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 5.4 per cent to reach 53.9 per cent at the end of November 2019 against 57 per cent for the same period of 2018, according the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). Meanwhile, the total number of guests in Omani hotels showed a significant increase by 17.9 per cent in the 11-month period of 2019, reaching 1.59 million guests from 1.35 million guests for the same period of 2018.

Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 523,783. This was followed by 490,986 Omani guests and 198,388 Asian tourists till the end of November 2019, the data released by NCSI revealed. There was a rise in the number of American guests, Oceanian guests, GCC and other Arab guests by 29.5 per cent, 9.9 per 21cent, 0.7 per cent and 17.1 per cent to reach 62,758; 15,149; 181,950; and 66,970 guests, respectively. However, there was a drop in the number of African guests by 0.7 per cent to reach 10,814 guests. Hotels received 1.49 million guests and the hotels generated a total revenue of RO 214.1 million in 2018. — ONA